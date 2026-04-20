Teacher Contract Negotiations Continuing

The USD 305 School Board and NEA-Salina met for their second round of contract negotiations late last week for the 2026-2027 school year contract.

According to the District, NEA-Salina made the following new proposals:

The addition of $2000 to the base salary on the Certified Salary Schedule as well as the payment of step and movement

Amendments to the employer-paid contribution to health insurance provision to include: An increase to the employer-paid contribution to health insurance from $580 per month to 85% of the premium cost for each tier of the plan. New language authorizing employer-paid contribution payments for district retirees with 20+ years of service to SPS who remain on the health insurance plan until they become eligible for Medicare.

Amendments to the longevity schedule allowing all years of service to SPS to count toward longevity payments regardless of position type.

The parties also reached tentative agreement on the district’s proposals to clarify that the assignment of a home district might occur at any time after hire and to add elementary music teachers to the special salary provisions of the contract.

Proposals still on the table include:

Changes to the blackout day policy;

Changes to the duty-free lunch requirement to ensure consistency across all buildings;

Updates to the dress code policy; and

The addition of supplemental contract provisions.

The parties will meet again for round three of negotiations, Monday, May 11th in the multipurpose room at Hageman, 409 W. Cloud. Start time 4:00 p.m.