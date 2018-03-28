Teacher Conceal Carry Update

Kansas lawmakers are debating a proposal to make it easier for teachers to carry concealed firearms in the classroom.

A public hearing on the measure took place yesterday morning in Topeka.

The bill would require teachers to undergo extra weapons training and prevent insurance companies from denying coverage to school districts who allow teachers to carry concealed weapons on campus.

Kansas teachers can legally carry concealed guns, but many school districts bar concealed firearms in the classroom out of a concern for higher insurance premiums.

Story from Metro Source