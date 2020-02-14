A Salina man was tased and arrested after allegedly hitting a police officer in the face.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Jacob Thompson was taken into custody Thursday night after an altercation at a gas station.

Police were initially sent to the McDonald’s at 125 E. Diamond Drive after staff told dispatch that Thompson was acting erratic inside the restaurant and would not leave.

Next he tried to board a bus and was later found making a disturbance at the Petro 2 fuel station located at 2125 N. 9th around 8pm. As they approched, police report he dropped his bag started swinging his fists at officers.

Thompson then took off his coat and hit one officer with it – then grazed another officer on the face with a punch.

Thompson was tased and taken to the Saline County Jail on charges that could include battery of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.