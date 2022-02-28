Tank Brigade Tour of Duty Extended

A large group of U.S. Troops, including some from Fort Riley, are on alert in Europe.

4,000 U.S. Army troops deployed in Europe, including a tank brigade from Fort Riley, are having their tour of duty extended. While the amount of exact time is unknown, it is expected to be for at least several weeks.

This is part of America’s effort to reassure eastern European allies during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

An Army spokesman said the troops will only be there for as long as they are needed.