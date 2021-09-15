Take Two: Live and Virtual Kick-Off

The Salina Area United Way is preparing to roll out a tent party to invite conversations and contributions to help area agencies.

Claire Mullen, Executive Director at the Salina Area United Way tells KSAL News that the come and go event will look a little like last year – with live-streamed interviews with area leaders who benefit from the impact of the campaign.

The event will have virtual and in-person interviews with community partners, board members, special guests, and more. Coffee will be available plus a food truck from 3B’s BBQ, will be on hand from 11am to 2pm.

You will be able to stream the event via the Salina Area United Way Facebook page and YouTube or join the staff and Board of Directors at their office located at 113 N 7th St., Suite 201.

The theme for the 2021-2022 Annual Campaign is “Building Bridges: Strengthen Our Communities” with a goal to raise $550,000. The goal to raise $550,000 will be kept another year after coming up a bit short for the 2020-2021 at $450,000.