Take and Go Christmas Meal Planned

A Salina businessman has done his part to make sure the 38th annual Fekas Family Christmas Dinner will keep on rolling – and mashing potatoes.

Chef Bill Fekas joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to thank a man named John for donating a used industrial sized mixer to help prepare 1,000 pounds of potatoes on December 25th. Fekas says a new mixer would have set them back by $3,500 in a year that has unique financial challenges already baked in because of the pandemic.

If approved by local officials the free meal is designed as “pick up-and-go” event on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. at the Salina 4-H Building. Each person will have to wear a mask to walk in – and walk out with four meals to go.

Financial donations are also needed for the rest of the Christmas meal-that last year fed over 4,000 people. In 2019, Fekas prepared over 200 turkeys, a half-ton of potatoes and stuffing made from over 800 loaves of bread. With the meal being free to public, Fekas needs donations in order buy enough food. Contact Bill Fekas by calling 785-823-8403.

Those who want free delivery on Christmas day can call either 785-826-6531 or 785-826-6532.

Without donations, this meal will not happen, though. In order to donate, send to the Fekas Family Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 2173, Salina, KS, 67402-2173.