Tag Office Implements “No Wait Inside” Policy

In an effort to reduce long lines at the Tag Office located at the Salina City/County Building and continue all efforts to keep citizens safe from exposure to COVID-19, a “No Wait Inside” policy is currently in effect.

Officials say this system allows you to log on to Saline.org and select an available date and time to set up an appointment to conduct your necessary business with the Tag Office.

The system will remind you of your appointment one day before via phone call and text message (if applicable) and provide you with instructions once you arrive at the building for your appointment.

At this time, this service is only available at the main vehicle registration office located at the City/County Building, 300 W. Ash Room 210.

If you choose not to use the system, the Tag Office will continue to take walk-ins; however, those who have appointments will have priority

.