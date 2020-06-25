Table, Bench Stolen

Salina Police are looking for the driver of a truck who allegedly stole an iron bench and table from a front yard in broad daylight.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that just before 4pm Wednesday a neighbor witnessed a white male with long hair, jump out of a maroon Dodge flatbed truck, grab a decorative bench and table, throw them on the truck’s trailer and drive off.

The witness followed the suspect from the 1000 block of McAdams to the intersection of Iron and Marymount – snapping a few pictures to help police find the thief.

The 62-year-old victim told officers the set is worth about $200, but has great sentimental value because they belonged to her parents.