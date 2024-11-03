Swedes Struggle at Southwestern

The Bethany College Swedes began a two-game road slate with a trip to Winfield, Kan. to take on the RV Southwestern College Moundbuilders.

The Swedes began with the ball and would go three-and-out, but a muffed punt by the Moundbuilders would extend the Swedes’ drive that would ultimately end in a turnover on downs. Bethany wouldn’t have to wait long for the ball as Khyree Marshall would intercept a pass on Southwestern’s first play from scrimmage. Bethany would fail to convert that opportunity into points leading to a punt.

In the second quarter, Dalton Whitworth would connect with Jamarie Jackson for a 40-yard touchdown to put Bethany on the board just before halftime. The second half went in favor of Southwestern as they would walk away from this one with a 62-7 win.

Although the score doesn’t show it, the defense was again the highlight of the afternoon forcing four turnovers. Special teams helped out forcing one of their own. Julian Carpenter led the way in tackles for the Swedes with 8 total tackles and a sack.

Up Next…

The Swedes will play the latter half of their two-game road trip facing off against the Bethel College Threshers on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.