SWEDES SHUTOUT WARRIORS FOR THREE QUARTERS; WIN 35-14

Lindsborg, Kan. – The Bethany College Swedes took the field on Saturday against the Sterling College Warriors who came in looking to nab their first win of the season.

To open the game, Jamarie Jackson took the opening kickoff 89-yards to the house as Bethany would break the tie just 18 seconds into gametime. The Warriors would answer back quickly via a 10-play, 72-yard drive to knot it back up at 7 apiece.

The Swedes would get the ball back on the 35-yard line following a shanked kick by the Warriors. On the drive, Zamarion Spencer would pick up a crucial first down on a fourth-and-one play. Three plays later, Landry Shields would find Jacob Madu behind Sterling’s coverage for a 45-yard touchdown. The Warriors would block the extra point attempt, but the Swedes would still lead 13-7. Unfortunately, the Warriors would complete a long ball of their own with a 62-yard touchdown to take the lead 14-13.

Following a Bethany punt, the defense would stand up and force two incompletions leading to a turnover on downs for Sterling. The Swedes would punt again, but the defense would recover a fumble forced by Humphrey Kakuba and recovered by Kamorion Carter. The offense would capitalize as Josiah Hardrick would score his second touchdown in as many weeks. Shield would perfectly drop a ball over the shoulder of Cooper Bogenhagen for the successful two-point conversion to put the Swedes up 21-14 at halftime.

In the second half, the Swedes’ defense would stand tall forcing another turnover on downs. The offense would use a 14-play, 73-yard drive that was capped with a short pass completed to De’von Lovelady. On the succeeding drive, Caleb Epperson would kill the Warriors momentum with an interception in the endzone resulting in a touchback. The resulting drive would end in a punt by Zeke Mumford, but Khyree Marshall, last week’s KCAC Defensive Player of the Week, would intercept a pass and return it to the house for a 62-yard pick-6 swelling the Bethany lead to 21 points.

The Swedes’ defense was not even close to being done this game as DaeJahn Harrell would record a sliding interception and, a couple of drives later, Frank Bohannon would pick off a pass while virtually having his helmet ripped off resulting in a turnover and 15-yard penalty for Sterling. The Swedes would coast to a 35-14 victory.

This victory was the first victory over Sterling College since 2020. This also marks the first back-to-back wins since ending the 2019 season on a high-note.

Landry Shields had a light day with 132 yards, but would throw two touchdowns. Zamarion Spencer tallied 76 yards on 19 rush attempts. Josiah Hardrick totaled 36 all-purpose yards (31 rushing, 5 receiving) and a score. Jacob Madu led the receiving corps with 53 yards and a touchdown. Ryker Grossner would led the way with 3 receptions.

For the defense, Julian Carpenter tallied 8 total tackles including two tackles for loss. Khyree Marshall racked up 6 total tackles and had the 62-yard pick-6.

As a team, the Swedes forced nine turnovers (four interceptions, one forced fumble, four turnovers on downs). On special teams, Bethany averaged 52.5 yards per return.

Up Next…

The Kessinger Division has only lost three games so far this year with a record of 19-3 over the Bissell Division. The Swedes will take the road to face a struggling University of Saint Mary team whose game versus Evangel University has been postponed due to weather. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 28.