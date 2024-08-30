SWEDES SECURE 3-0 SWEEP AT HOME; GOES 2-0 ON THE WEEK

LINDSBORG, KAN. – The Bethany College Swedes Volleyball Team capped off an undefeated week with a 3-0 sweep of the Kansas Christian College Falcons. The Swedes had a perfect week as they would not drop a single set.

Set 1: The Swedes would come out on fire scoring the first six points of the contest highlighted by a couple of service aces courtesy of Kylah Cortez. The first set would end with the Swedes winning 25-4 by way of five service aces and 16 kills.

Set 2: Bethany would lead off the set with two service aces from Katie Voss. The Falcons would keep it close until the Swedes scored their 10th point of the set and went on to catch fire holding Kansas Christian to just 9 points.

Set 3: Kansas Christian would score the first point of the set, but Abbi Dow would record a kill to get the Swedes in started. The Swedes would hold the Falcons to just 9 points again and take the match 3-0.

Notable stats from this game include Antonette Carochi racking up 10 kills in 12 attacks (75% kill percentage) and a block. Cara Cox tallied seven kills on 14 attacks with zero errors (50% kill percentage). Most impressive stat line would have to go to Madison McGuire would went a perfect 8-for-8 in total attacks (100% kill percentage).

Setting up the attackers the most was Katie Voss with 13 assists to go along with five service aces and a couple of kills. Mandy Knipp played in the first set and racked up eight assists and one service ace.

Defensively, Michelle Acevedo Ortiz was stout as always totaling 12 digs with a couple of impressive ones.

Up Next…

The Swedes play host to Baker University on Tuesday, September 3rd, in a home-and-away series where the Swedes will later play in Baldwin City, Kan. on Friday, September 6th. Play on Tuesday is set to begin at 7:00 PM.