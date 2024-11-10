Swedes Over Barclay 96-60

The Bethany College Swedes took on the Barclay College Bears again, this time, in the Hahn where the Swedes would host.

JR Cison would get us started with an impressive layup. The Bears would answer back on their next possession, but the Swedes would get rolling soon after taking a double-digit (18-6) lead six minutes into the contest following a Kenny Haynes three-pointer.

Barclay would try to minimize the damage but the Swedes were scoring two points for every point the Bears put up until there were six minutes left. After that, the Swedes took it up a notch with a 17-0 run to go up 43-15.

The second half was more of the same as Bethany would show how deep their bench was with 17 players getting six or more minutes. The Swedes bench combined for 53 points, just seven points shy of the Bears. Bethany would run away with this one 96-60.

JR Cison would continue where he left off with 21 points on 10-12 shooting from the floor. He would also record three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

DeYon Bell would see his first action as a Swedes and end up with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) and a block in his debut.

Devin Spencer made his mark outside of scoring with six assists, six rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot to go with his two points. Kendall Collins would also tie for the team-high in steals with three.

As a team, Bethany would shoot above 50% (50.6%) from the floor for second this season. The first also came from a meeting with Barclay in the season opener.

Up Next…

The Swedes will get a break before conference play begins next week. First up, the Avila University Eagles on Saturday, November 16. Tip is scheduled for 3:00 PM following the women’s contest in Hahn Gymnasium.