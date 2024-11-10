Swedes Fall 50-14 at Bethel College

The Bethany College Swedes traveled to North Newton, Kan. to take on the Bethel College Threshers in an intradivisional matchup between two teams looking for their first division win.

Things would start off slow as both teams would punt on their first possessions. The Threshers would break the seal with a six-play, 31-yard drive to take the lead.

Jamarie Jackson would try to spark some life into the Swedes with a 60-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, but an interception would kill that drive.

The Swedes would get on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter via a 30-yard run by Zamarion Spencer and again by way of a Ty Owens to Josiah Hardrick connection for 41 yards. That would not be enough, as Bethel would take this one 50-14.

Leading the passing attack was Ty Owens with 112 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, Zamarion Spencer tallied 41 yards on nine attempts and a touchdown. Josiah Hardrick would lead the team in receiving with 46 yards and a touchdown.

Julian Carpenter would lead the defense in tackles with 12 total while also breaking up two passes. Humphrey Kakuba would record the lone sack for the Swedes for an 11-yard loss.

Up Next…

The Swedes are set to finish their season at home against the No. 20 ranked Friends University Falcons. Kickoff is set for Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 PM.