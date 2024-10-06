SWEDES BLANK OTTAWA; FINISHES 3-3 IN INTERDIVISIONAL PLAY

LINDSBORG, KAN. – The Bethany College Swedes Football Team played host to the Ottawa University Braves for the Swedes’ homecoming game. This would mark the final interdivisional game for both squads.

The Swedes would take care of business on the opening drive as Trapper Enzor would lead an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run by Zamarion Spencer.

The Braves opening drive would get cut short by Julian Carpenter as he would intercept a pass on third down and return it to the Ottawa 13-yard line. The Swedes would miss the succeeding field goal attempt.

In the second quarter, Zeke Mumford would pin the Braves on their own eight-yard line. The Swedes would force a three-and-out before Malaki Daniels would return the punt for a 36-yard touchdown to put the Swedes up 13-0.

The Bethany defense would continue their terrific day by leaving a goose egg on the opponent’s scoreboard resulting in the first shutout in favor of the Swedes since September 15, 2012 when Bethany defeated Bethel 16-0.

Offensively, the Swedes totaled 156 yards of offense (80 passing, 76 rushing) and one touchdown. The defense, however, was phenomenal forcing seven punts, one forced fumble, and two turnovers. Julian Carpenter had himself a day with 12 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception. Zemonda Wilson recorded four tackles and an interception in the endzone as time expired. Caleb Epperson racked up two pass breakups. Kamorion Carter tallied the lone sack on the day as part of his three tackles for loss.

The contest was the last game before the Swede begin their divisional play. Divisional games are the games that count towards postseason births. The Swedes will now have something on the line each and every game from here on out.

Up Next…

Following the bye week, the Swedes will gear up for a showdown with the No. 19 ranked Evangel University Valor in Springfield, Mo. The Valor will be coming off playing the University of Saint Mary as their game earlier in the season was rescheduled for next weekend. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 19.