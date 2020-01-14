Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 32 °

Swathers Sweep Vikings

KSAL StaffJanuary 14, 2020

A close game in girls action at half-time saw the Vikings trail 28-24, then in the third quarter the Vikings could score only three points and Hesston led at the end of the third 41-27.  The fourth quarter saw the Swathers maintain the lead and won it going away 53-33.  Brianna Priddy led the Vikings with 9 points.

In boys action, the Swathers led 25-21 at the half, led 41-36 after three quarters only to see the Vikings get to within one at 43-42 with 4:40 left in the game, but the Vikings weren’t able to able again and the Swathers won it 55-42.  Cade Schneider led the Vikings with 17 points and Trey Kennedy added 10.

Vikings will be in action again at Hoisington on Friday, January 17.

Don Bengtson

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Swathers Sweep Vikings

A close game in girls action at half-time saw the Vikings trail 28-24, then in the third quarter the...

January 14, 2020 Comments

Two Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash

Top News

January 14, 2020

Injury Crash Snaps Pole

Top News

January 14, 2020

Legislative Session Underway

Kansas News

January 14, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Legislative Session Under...
January 14, 2020Comments
Hoppock Takes Over as Sal...
January 14, 2020Comments
Monthly Food Distribution...
January 13, 2020Comments
Another Jail Town Hall Pl...
January 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH