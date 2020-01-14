Swathers Sweep Vikings

A close game in girls action at half-time saw the Vikings trail 28-24, then in the third quarter the Vikings could score only three points and Hesston led at the end of the third 41-27. The fourth quarter saw the Swathers maintain the lead and won it going away 53-33. Brianna Priddy led the Vikings with 9 points.

In boys action, the Swathers led 25-21 at the half, led 41-36 after three quarters only to see the Vikings get to within one at 43-42 with 4:40 left in the game, but the Vikings weren’t able to able again and the Swathers won it 55-42. Cade Schneider led the Vikings with 17 points and Trey Kennedy added 10.

Vikings will be in action again at Hoisington on Friday, January 17.

Don Bengtson