A vehicle that was once thought to be on loan to a friend has now been reported stolen.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 4pm Friday and 2pm Saturday, someone drove off in a silver, 2005 Dodge Durango from a home in the 900 block of N. 3rd Street. When the vehicle was not returned the owner contacted police.

The SUV is valued at $1,500 and has Kansas tag: 990 KTN.