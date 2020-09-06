Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 68 °

SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls Several Times

Todd PittengerSeptember 6, 2020

Four people were hurt, one of them seriously, when an SUV crashed on Interstate 70 west of Salina in Ellsworth County.

According to the KHP, the driver of a Toyota 4Runner headed west westbound on lost control, entered the median, and struck a drainage culvert. The SUV became airborne and rolled several times, coming to rest on its top in the median.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Kelly Ferris from Carbondale, Kansas, was transported to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injures. Three other people, a man and two children, were transported to the hospital in Salina with minor injuries.

The crash happened on I-70 Saturday morning at around 3:45 a couple of miles east of K 56 Highway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls Several Ti...

Four people were hurt, one of them seriously, when an SUV crashed on Interstate 70 west of Salina in...

September 6, 2020 Comments

Eisenhower Event to Discuss Integra...

Top News

September 6, 2020

Library Planning Sidewalk Sale

Top News

September 6, 2020

Chiefs Roster Down to NFL-Mandated ...

Sports News

September 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls ...
September 6, 2020Comments
VIDEO: Superintendent Has...
September 5, 2020Comments
Salina Benefit Concert Re...
September 5, 2020Comments
September Most Wanted is ...
September 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH