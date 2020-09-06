SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls Several Times

Four people were hurt, one of them seriously, when an SUV crashed on Interstate 70 west of Salina in Ellsworth County.

According to the KHP, the driver of a Toyota 4Runner headed west westbound on lost control, entered the median, and struck a drainage culvert. The SUV became airborne and rolled several times, coming to rest on its top in the median.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Kelly Ferris from Carbondale, Kansas, was transported to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injures. Three other people, a man and two children, were transported to the hospital in Salina with minor injuries.

The crash happened on I-70 Saturday morning at around 3:45 a couple of miles east of K 56 Highway.