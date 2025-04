Not a lot of details were available Tuesday evening, but a Mexican restaurant in south Salina was closed as crews were working to repair the building after a vehicle crashed into it.

An SUV crashed into the north side of the QDOBA Mexican Eats restaurant at 2300 Planet Avenue. The SUV went through a portion of a wall and window, and came to rest partially inside the restaurant.

There wasn’t any initial information available on more specific details, including any possible injuries.