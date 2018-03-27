Salina, KS

Suspicious Package Found at Salina Post Office

Todd PittengerMarch 27, 2018

A suspicious package has prompted the evacuation of the Salina Post Office Tuesday morning. The building has been evacuated, and the streets surrounding the facility have been closed.

Police Captain Paul Forester told KSAL News at the scene that at around 9:30 in the morning a customer found a suspicious package which had been left in the east end of the lobby area, where the post office boxes are located.  The package is addressed to the Salina Police Department.

The facility was evacuated, and as a precaution the nearby roads were closed.

Forester says a bomb squad from Riley County is enroute to deal with the package. He anticipates the closure to last several hours.

 

