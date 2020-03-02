Suspicious Grass Fires

A number of grass fires that flared up over the weekend in Salina and Dickinson Counties are under investigation as suspicious in nature.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 400 acres of CRP grassland and 80 round bales of hay were consumed by flames on Saturday afternoon.

Crews from RFD#1 and RFD#5 were sent to the 10,400 block of East Country Club Road just after 2pm to control the blaze.

Two hours later, crews fought a grass fire in the 10,000 block of East Farrelly Road that burned a fence and 80 acres of grass. Sheriff Soldan says three grass fires in Dickinson County are under investigation as well.