Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 30 °

Suspicious Death in McPherson

Kansas Bureau of Investigation February 24, 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the McPherson Police Department are investigating a McPherson man’s death.

On Monday, Feb. 24, the McPherson Police Department received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding a man dead inside a mobile home. At around 12:05 p.m., officers arrived at 124 S. Kelly Dr. in McPherson, and discovered the deceased male subject. EMS also responded to the residence and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The KBI was asked to assist with the case at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances as suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed. The man will be identified once all next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or anonymous tips can be made to McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.

 

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Suspicious Death in McPherson

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the McPherson Police Department are investigating a McP...

February 24, 2020 Comments

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand o...

Sports News

February 24, 2020

Azubuike Earns National, Big 12 Pla...

Sports News

February 24, 2020

Muddy Arrest

Kansas News

February 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Muddy Arrest
February 24, 2020Comments
Salina Police Log 2-24-20
February 24, 2020Comments
Gun Safe Found
February 24, 2020Comments
Arrest Made after Gunshot
February 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH