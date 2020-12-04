Suspicious Activity Leads to Vehicle Pursuit

A Topeka man leads Saline County authorities on a vehicle pursuit in the northern part of the county during the early morning hours on Friday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that law enforcement arrested 39-year-old Dustin Lund, Topeka, for his alleged involvement in the pursuit.

It all started at 3:40 a.m. Friday when a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy saw a 1999 Chevy Tahoe pull in to a residence in the Bartley Heights neighborhood–that is just south of the Ottawa County line. The deputy had pulled behind the vehicle while on patrol and that vehicle immediately turned in to the driveway. Suspicious, the deputy drove through the neighborhood and when they drove by the driveway a second time, the deputy could see that the driver’s seat had been laid all the way back inside of the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with Lund who is the driver. Lund initially got out of the SUV, but after the deputy asked for identification, he locked himself in the car and sped away through the yard of the property.

Lund sped north on N. Old 81 Highway, Ottawa Rd., N. Ohio St., E. Frisbie Way, before getting back on to Old 81 Highway in the pursuit. He eventually stopped near the intersection on Old 81 with Pleasant Hill Rd and surrendered.

Authorities found that Lund has a failure to appear warrant in Riley County. They also allegedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Lund is charged with felony flee and elude, felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.