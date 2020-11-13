Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on October 13th between 11:41 AM and 11:55 AM, two men were in Ace Hardware, 321 S Broadway, Salina. While there, the men stole two knives from a store display and left without paying for the items. The knives were valued at $80.00.

Both were white males, mid-20s to early-30s. One was wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, and black athletic shorts. The other was wearing a black baseball cap, yellow

shirt, and black pants.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.