Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on August 26th at 3:26 PM, a white male wearing a black shirt, black hat and jeans grabbed a basket and loaded it with diapers and a toy at the Target store. The subject then proceeded to the electronic section. Once in the electronic area, the male cut the security system off the box of a black Motorola G Stylist cell phone valued at $299.99. The male then left the basket at the front doors and left the store with the phone.

On August 27th at 2:45 PM at Target a white male wearing a white shirt, a gray/black hat, and jeans grabbed a basket and loaded it with diapers and a toy. The subject then proceeded to the electronic section. Once in the electronic section, the male cut the security system off the box of a black Samsung A20 cell phone valued at $179.99. The male then left the

basket at the front doors and left the store with the phone.

If you have any information concerning these events or identification of the individual, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.