Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on August 30th two males stole $153.00 worth of merchandise from the Salina Walmart. The duo left the store parking lot in a silver Ford Mustang convertible.

Both males were mid-20s, one medium build and the other a heavier build wearing a white baseball cap and glasses.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individuals, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.