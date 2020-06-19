Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspected thieves. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on June 8th between 8:21 and 8:45 PM, two persons were observed using a stolen EBT card at the Save-A-Lot Food Store at 511 E Iron to make purchases totaling over $100.00.

The female was described as hispanic, late teens to early 20’s, approximately 5’6″ weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair. She was wearing a black Nike hoodie, and black T-shirt.

The male was described as white, late teens to early 20’s, approximately 5’10” weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair. He was seen wearing a navy blue New England Patriots sweatshirt.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of these individuals, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.