Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of people who were caught on camera using counterfeit money. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On March 15th police responded to the 24/7 Travel Store at 2230 N. 9th Street regarding two subjects who had passed counterfeit bills. Store employees reported two men came into the store at

1:07 AM, made purchases, and provided counterfeit currency during the transactions.

The two persons of interest were observed on video surveillance. One of the subjects was described as a white male wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt. The second subject was described as a

Hispanic male wearing a red Puma sweatshirt.

The parties were associated with a tan or gold Chevrolet or GMC SUV with a chrome front push bumper.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.