Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerNovember 20, 2020

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on November 12th, from 3:55 PM to 3:59 PM, two persons were at Menards in Salina. These persons were attempting to return items to the store which were later found to be
merchandise not originally sold by Menards.

Both person were described as white, and middle aged. The male had brown hair and was wearing a blue jacket, with three yellow stripes on the sleeve, and dark pants. The female had brown hair and was wearing a dark-jacket.

The total value of their fraudulent activity was $1,463.00.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

 

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

 

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

