Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

The Salina Police Department received a report that a purchase was made on 3/26/2020, between 5:00 PM – 7:50 PM at Target, 2939 Market Place, using a stolen credit card.

The person was described as a white, possibly Hispanic male, wearing a black ball cap, black long sleeve shirt with a large “P” on the front, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. The male had black facial hair, appearing to be a trimmed full beard. The person was driving a black or dark-colored Ford SUV type vehicle.