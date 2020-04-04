Salina, KS

Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerApril 4, 2020

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

The Salina Police Department received a report that a purchase was made on 3/26/2020, between 5:00 PM – 7:50 PM at Target, 2939 Market Place, using a stolen credit card.

The person was described as a white, possibly Hispanic male, wearing a black ball cap, black long sleeve shirt with a large “P” on the front, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. The male had black facial hair, appearing to be a trimmed full beard. The person was driving a black or dark-colored Ford SUV type vehicle.

Surveillance photos show the person and vehicle. Police are seeking to identify the person shown in the photographs.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

