Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Police, on January 29th, a theft was reported at Walmart, 2900 S 9th Street, Salina. Between 5:15 – 5:40 PM a person was in the store aisles and placed merchandise in plastic bags, which he had in his possession, then left the store without paying for the merchandise.

The person was last seen running into the Olive Garden parking lot to a tan/pewter colored Ford Ranger pickup driven by another.

If you have any information concerning these events, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.