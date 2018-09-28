Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Crimes that could be connected at a couple of Salina businesses are this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, between 3:07 AM and 5:00 AM, vehicles were broken into at Brian’s Paint, 421 N Chicago. A vehicle’s window had been broken and another vehicle had

been rummaged through, causing $1,000 in damage. Items stolen from the vehicles included a custom built speaker box valued at $200.00, and two 15” Phantom Soundz speakers valued at

$1000. Total loss was $2,200.00

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, at 5:44 AM, a subject wearing similar clothing broke into the All Star Lanes, 624 S Broadway Blvd. The value of the damage caused by entry is $100, and the

value of and stolen items is still being assessed.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825- TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers

link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.