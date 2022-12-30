Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving stolen financial cards. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on Saturday, December 17th, officers took a report of a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of West Walnut. The victim reported their wallet was stolen from the vehicle overnight.

Later in the day, the victim discovered their financial card was used on four occasions at three different businesses in Salina. The suspect arrived at the stores on a blue mountain bike.

The suspect was a white male, approximately 5’10”, 150lbs, possibly in his mid-20 to 30s.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Bush, case 2022-37229.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.