Salina, KS

Now: 24 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 28 °

Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerDecember 4, 2020

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on November 20th from 12:00 PM to 12:40 PM, a person was at Walmart in Salina. This person obtained over $140.00 in merchandise and made a small purchase while concealing
the rest of the merchandise.

The person fled the store before being contacted by the police.

The person was described as white female, 20-30’s in age, pink hair, wearing a gray sweater and jeans. The person later left the parking lot in a black passenger car.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual involved, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/ anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected thief caught on camera. The crime...

December 4, 2020 Comments

Kansas Waiting For Vaccination Appr...

COVID-19 Kansas News

December 4, 2020

“Souper Bowl of Hope” E...

Kansas News

December 4, 2020

Property Taxes Due This Month

Kansas News

December 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Waiting For Vaccin...
December 4, 2020Comments
“Souper Bowl of Hop...
December 4, 2020Comments
Property Taxes Due This M...
December 4, 2020Comments
“Stop the Spread...
December 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices