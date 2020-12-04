Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on November 20th from 12:00 PM to 12:40 PM, a person was at Walmart in Salina. This person obtained over $140.00 in merchandise and made a small purchase while concealing

the rest of the merchandise.

The person fled the store before being contacted by the police.

The person was described as white female, 20-30’s in age, pink hair, wearing a gray sweater and jeans. The person later left the parking lot in a black passenger car.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual involved, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/ anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.