Suspected Shoplifters Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a couple of people who were caught on camera allegedly shoplifting numerous items from a Salina retailer. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.
According to police, on September 23rd between 2:34 PM and 2:40 PM, a man and woman were in Menards at 805 Virginia Ct. Street, Salina. While there, the male and female bagged numerous items of merchandise. The couple then feigned paying and left with items valued at $748.00. The couple left in a U-Haul truck.
The items taken were:
- 1x La Crosse Wireless Digital Weather Station
- 1x BOSCH Corded Rotary Model Hammer Drill
- 1x Black plastic cup holder organizer tray
- 2x Swann Wireless Security Camera
- 3x Magcraft Rare Earth Block Magnet
- 1x Feit Electric Infinity LED Light Bulb
- 1x Southwire Basin Electricians Kit
- 2x Green Menards Shopping Bags
- 1x Feit Electric LED Light Bulb
- 1x BIC Classic Pocket Lighter
- 1x 20oz Mountain Dew Soda
- 1x Magnetic Car Vent Mount
- 1x 5 pack Stylus pens
- 1x Masterforce SAE & Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench
He was described as a white male, wearing a grey sweatshirt, shorts, and black/white shoes. He was wearing a dark baseball cap. She was a white female, red hair, jeans jacket and pants, black top. Both were wearing a dark mask.
If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/create…/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.