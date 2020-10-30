Suspected Shoplifters Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a couple of people who were caught on camera allegedly shoplifting numerous items from a Salina retailer. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on September 23rd between 2:34 PM and 2:40 PM, a man and woman were in Menards at 805 Virginia Ct. Street, Salina. While there, the male and female bagged numerous items of merchandise. The couple then feigned paying and left with items valued at $748.00. The couple left in a U-Haul truck.