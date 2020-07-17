Suspected Shoplifter Sought

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Friday June 19th between 6:55 – 7:00 PM, a man was in Vanderbilt’s in Salina. It was reported that the male put on a new pair of boots and walked out of the store without

paying for the merchandise. The male was contacted outside of the store, and a photograph was taken.

The boots were valued at $200.00.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of this individual, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/ anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.