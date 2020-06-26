Salina, KS

Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerJune 26, 2020

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on Tuesday of this week, between 4:10 and 4:25 in the afternoon, a man was observed taking two baby monitors valued at $450.00 from the Salina Target store.

The male was wearing a white hat, a black mask,  black/white Nike golf shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of this individual, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. 2020-18368.

 

