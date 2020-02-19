Suspected Serial Arsonist Arrested

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspected serial arsonist.

According to the agency, late Sunday afternoon 911 began receiving phone calls about hay bales on fire. Three fire calls were made to 911 and two more were discovered by citizens and extinguished.

All of the fires occurred within 45 minutes of each other. Citizens had reported seeing a silver Chevrolet four-door at the locations. Sheriff’s office deputies immediately began searching for the vehicle. In at least one instance a suspect was observed setting the fire. All of the locations were East of US 281 Highway between Ellinwood and Great Bend.