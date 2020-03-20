Salina, KS

Suspected Pub Crawl Thief Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2020

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in catching a suspected thief who was caught an camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police received a report of unlawful use of a financial card. The victim reported that she participated in the Pub Crawl on March 14th and misplaced her debit card. This card was used at several Pub Crawl locations in Salina.

Surveillance photos captured a possible person involved. Police are seeking to identify the person shown in the photograph.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

