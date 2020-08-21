Suspected Jewelry Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of jewelry thieves. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say two persons were in Riddle’s Jewelry inside the Central Mall in Salina. It was reported that while one person distracted an employee, the other person took two ring display flats, containing numerous diamond rings.

The value of the stolen items was $28,000.

A photograph was obtained of the persons. One was described as a Black male, 30-40’s, wearing a black ball cap, a light blue T-shirt, and dark shorts. He was accompanied by a Black female,

30-40’s, with a blue striped dress.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individuals, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.