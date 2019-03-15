Salina, KS

Suspected Counterfeiters Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerMarch 15, 2019

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects who were caught on camera allegedly passing counterfeit money.

Police say the alleged crime happened on February 24th. Bewtwwen 3:28am and 3:30am purchases were made with counterfeit bills at the Petro Travel Center, 1944 N 9th Street.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to
CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

