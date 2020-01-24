Suspected Counterfeiter Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerJanuary 24, 2020

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a counterfeit case which dates back to last summer.

According to police, on July 19th between 12:50-12:54 PM, a man entered the Little Caesars, 645 E Crawford, ordered food, and paid using a counterfeit bill.  This same person likewise attempted to pass counterfeit bills at the CVS, 681 S Ohio, on 7/19/2019, at 12:43 PM. This occurred directly before the Little Caesars event. Finally, a Salina man sold a video gaming system on 7/28/2019, at 11:00 AM, and the buyer provided what was found to be counterfeit bills.

Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on this party’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

