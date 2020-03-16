Suspected Car Thief found Hiding in Garage

A Salina man was found hiding under a garage workbench after allegedly crashing a stolen car on Sunday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Seth Finch was arrested on charges for endangering 3 children while racking up numerous traffic violations. Police say an officer on patrol identified a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen earlier in the week.

After noticing young passengers in the car, the officer did not initiate a pursuit and followed Finch to a home in the 700 block of Smith Avenue. Moments later he drove through a fence and hit a tree before he jumped out and left a 34-year-old woman in the passenger seat along with 3 young girls, ages 10, 7 and 6.

A Police K9 tracker team was brought in and found Finch hiding under a workbench in a garage in the 600 Maple Ave.

Finch was wanted on several existing probation violations and is now facing numerous traffic violations which could include felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, burglary, damage to property and driving with a suspended license.

All four, female passengers in the car complained of headaches following the crash. Police say the the Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen from the 400 block of S. College on Thursday.

Seth A. Finch