Suspected Car Thief Crashes in Chase

Todd PittengerAugust 16, 2018

A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly stealing two vehicles, and leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended with a crash.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander told KSAL News at the scene the incident began in Salina with a stolen truck.

A work truck and attached trailer parked on Beverley Drive were stolen. The construction crew the truck belonged to saw it driving off, gave chase, and called 911.

The truck drove out of Salina. It pulled into a sod farm on West State Street Road and stopped. The driver then fled on foot.

Officers from several  law enforcement agencies including the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol quickly arrived and began a search. As the search was progressing a car quickly sped away from a home in the area, and a chase began.

The chase ended in a field on Stimmel Road, just east of Halstead Road and Ell-Saline Elementary School.  The car, which had been stolen from a home on Armstrong Road, hit a guide wire on a power pole. It veered into a field and became disabled.

As the chase was approaching Ell-Saline, officials were notifying the school to go into lock down . It ended before a lock-down was implemented.

The driver of the car was quickly taken into custody. His name was not immediately available at the scene.

There were no injuries in the incident.

 

 

 

 

