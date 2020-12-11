Suspected Burglar Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected burglar who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say back on November 19th a person entered a business at 314 W Cloud. The person removed several items including an aluminum dolly, chainsaws, a blue / gray colored AC evacuation pump and an 80lbs Stanley Pro tool bag with tools.

The total value of the stolen property was $1300.00.

The person was described as a male, medium height and build, dressed in baggy clothing and a baseball cap. He was carrying a Nike Backpack.