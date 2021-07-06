Salina, KS

BREAKING NEWS

Suspect Sought in Vehicle Theft

KSAL StaffJuly 6, 2021

Salina Police are looking for a car thief who jumped out of a moving vehicle before it hit a parked truck.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol was driving behind a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am early Saturday morning in the 100 block of N. 11th Street.

The driver suddenly opened his door, jumped out and ran as the car continued in gear and hit a parked Ford F150. Investigators discovered the Pontiac had been stolen earlier from a home in the 200 block of S. College. The owner told officers she left the key on the porch at a friend’s house.

The Grand Am is valued at $1,800 and was towed away from the scene.

Police are looking for a suspect in the case described only as a white male.

