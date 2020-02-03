Suspect Sought in Stolen Car Case

An attempt to stop a stolen car with no tail lights leads to the arrest of a Salina woman and authorities seeking a male suspect.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, an officer on patrol attempted to pull over a 2012 Ford Focus Friday evening in the 200 block of S. Broadway.

Police say the driver did not stop, then sped into a nearby trailer park – jumped out and ran away.

Police discovered that the passenger, 36-year-old Angela Rowe of Salina was wanted on a warrant in Sedgwick County. During her arrest officers also found her in possession of a meth pipe.

Police say she has identified the 39-year-old suspect who was driving the car.

The Ford Focus was stolen from the lot at the Ambassy Motel on S. Broadway and returned to its owner.