Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 24 °

Suspect Sought in Stolen Car Case

KSAL StaffFebruary 3, 2020

An attempt to stop a stolen car with no tail lights leads to the arrest of a Salina woman and authorities seeking a male suspect.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, an officer on patrol attempted to pull over a 2012 Ford Focus Friday evening in the 200 block of S. Broadway.

Police say the driver did not stop, then sped into a nearby trailer park – jumped out and ran away.

Police discovered that the passenger, 36-year-old Angela Rowe of Salina was wanted on a warrant in Sedgwick County. During her arrest officers also found her in possession of a meth pipe.

Police say she has identified the 39-year-old suspect who was driving the car.

The Ford Focus was stolen from the lot at the Ambassy Motel on S. Broadway and returned to its owner.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Suspect Sought in Stolen Car Case

An attempt to stop a stolen car with no tail lights leads to the arrest of a Salina woman and author...

February 3, 2020 Comments

Arson Arrest Made

Kansas News

February 3, 2020

Former Colombian President to Speak...

Top News

February 3, 2020

Sick Kansan Does Not Have Coronavir...

Top News

February 3, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Suspect Sought in Stolen ...
February 3, 2020Comments
Arson Arrest Made
February 3, 2020Comments
United Way Announces New ...
February 2, 2020Comments
CAPS Auction Brings in Ne...
February 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH