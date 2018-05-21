Suspect Sought in Hotel Burglary

Salina Police have a possible known suspect in connection to a business burglary at a hotel.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an employee at Best Western Hotel, located at 745 W. Schilling noticed items scattered on the lawn as they arrived at work on Friday morning.

Staff called police after realizing that Room #132 had been broken into.

Police say a 42-inch LG TV was stolen from the room while a lamp and window were also damaged. The door to the hotel’s server and router room was also damaged.

Total loss and damage is estimated at $1,900.

The burglary occurred sometime between Thursday at 4pm and 8am Friday morning.