Suspect Sought After Chase, Crash

A suspect is bring sought following an early morning high-speed pursuit and crash.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, this morning at approximately 12:30 a deputy attempted to stop a black 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 on Interstate 70 near mile marker 272. The driver refused to stop, and accelerated.

The vehicle pursuit ended near mile marker 281 when the driver exited the Interstate, drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The driver fled on foot. Deputies pursued, but were not able to catch him.

Further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was 46-year-old Scott L. Leister of Abilene. In addition to local charges as a result of the vehicle pursuit, Leister is also wanted in Geary County for unrelated offenses.

If you see Scott Leister or know of his location, please contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 263-4041 or your local law enforcement agency.