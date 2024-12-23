Suspect Found Hiding in Horse Barn

A police pursuit leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that just after noon on Sunday, a patrol officer identified a man with an active warrant driving a Cadillac DeVille in the 1900 block of N. 9th Street.

Police say 19-year-old Tevin Schimmel began making abrupt turns, pulling into the Pilot Travel Center on N. 9th before exiting the vehicle. Patrons say he ran through the store and out the back door into a wooded area.

He was located hiding under a pile of insulation in a detached horse barn in the 1700 block of N 5th Street and taken into custody. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers assisted in the search.

Schimmel is now facing charges that could include felony interference with law enforcement and burglary.