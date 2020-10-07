Suspect Damages Vehicles While Fleeing

A Salina man, wanted on warrants, is arrested after trying to run from authorities.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers arrested 20-year-old William Donahue, Jr., Salina, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers observed Donahue sitting in a vehicle in front of 117 S. 3rd St. at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Donahue was wanted on numerous warrants.

As the officers approached, Donahue then drove the vehicle through the driveway of the home, striking a 1967 Chevy truck and a 2003 Buick LeSabre, causing $2,500 in combined damage.

Donahue climbed out of the window of the car and fled on foot through the backyard, however, law enforcement caught up with him in the 400 block of E. Iron Ave. and arrested him.

Donahue faces charges on his prior warrants from Saline and Ottawa counties. He has new charges of driving while suspended, felony interference with law enforcement and felony damage to property.